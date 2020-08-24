StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Is Down -17.20% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) is -17.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The GASS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 17.13% and 12.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 10.08% at the moment leaves the stock 3.12% off its SMA200. GASS registered -18.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4726 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4641.

The stock witnessed a 11.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.81%, and is 14.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $97.70M and $140.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.50 and Fwd P/E is 2.41. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.08% and -25.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StealthGas Inc. (GASS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StealthGas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in StealthGas Inc. (GASS), with 7.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.82% while institutional investors hold 74.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.71M, and float is at 30.03M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 60.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glendon Capital Management, LP with over 6.5 million shares valued at $17.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.17% of the GASS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MSD Partners, L.P. with 3.52 million shares valued at $9.67 million to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 3.18 million shares representing 8.40% and valued at over $8.75 million, while Redwood Capital Management, LLC holds 6.38% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $6.64 million.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at StealthGas Inc. (GASS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading -35.89% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -29.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.4% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.