The Buckle Inc. (BKE) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -38.93% Upside

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is -24.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.76 and a high of $27.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.08% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -38.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.45, the stock is 16.59% and 19.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.23 million and changing 18.81% at the moment leaves the stock 0.26% off its SMA200. BKE registered 9.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.00.

The stock witnessed a 24.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.13%, and is 10.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $808.73M and $814.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.73. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.39% and -28.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Buckle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $170.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.60% year-over-year.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in The Buckle Inc. (BKE), with 20.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.55% while institutional investors hold 124.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.73M, and float is at 28.88M with Short Float at 26.69%. Institutions hold 72.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.02 million shares valued at $110.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.20% of the BKE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.4 million shares valued at $69.04 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.07 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $48.2 million, while Robeco Institutional Asset Management B V holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $32.71 million.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Buckle Inc. (BKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAIRFIELD BILL L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FAIRFIELD BILL L bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $14.40 per share for a total of $7200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47508.0 shares.

The Buckle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that HOBERMAN BRUCE (Director) sold a total of 9,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $26.27 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31880.0 shares of the BKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, HARBOLS ROBERT J (VP INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.14 for $52845.0. The insider now directly holds 19,500 shares of The Buckle Inc. (BKE).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -27.12% down over the past 12 months. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is -18.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.78% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.26.