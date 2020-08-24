These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is 63.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAVM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -4.41% and -6.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. PAVM registered 96.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0551 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1307.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.24%, and is -9.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 141.98% and -43.19% from its 52-week high.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $250k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in PAVmed Inc. (PAVM), with 9.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.64% while institutional investors hold 5.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.78M, and float is at 39.31M with Short Float at 9.92%. Institutions hold 4.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.73 million shares valued at $3.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.49% of the PAVM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.73 million shares valued at $3.65 million to account for 3.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.37 million shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $0.78 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $0.75 million.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIROVICH MATTHEW, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SIROVICH MATTHEW sold 131,082 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $1.98 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.21 million shares.

PAVmed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that SIROVICH MATTHEW (10% Owner) sold a total of 69,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $2.06 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.35 million shares of the PAVM stock.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -19.61% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.44% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.81.