This Indicator Is Supporting Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is -35.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPTH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 57.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is 4.66% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.11 million and changing 30.30% at the moment leaves the stock -14.80% off its SMA200. BPTH registered -57.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.15.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.49%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.47% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 76.69% and -61.33% from its 52-week high.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.83.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH), with 46.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 11.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.69M, and float is at 3.65M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 11.43% of the Float.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.