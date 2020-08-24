Top attractive stock of the week – NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 115.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.00 and a high of $499.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $485.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.7% off its average median price target of $529.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.44% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -69.11% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $507.34, the stock is 13.28% and 22.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.94 million and changing 4.47% at the moment leaves the stock 69.10% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 195.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $434.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $333.57.

The stock witnessed a 25.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.52%, and is 9.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 13775 employees, a market worth around $299.64B and $11.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 94.72 and Fwd P/E is 46.80. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.08% and 1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.53 with sales reaching $4.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.20% in year-over-year returns.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

2,313 institutions hold shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), with 25.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.15% while institutional investors hold 72.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 616.00M, and float is at 588.81M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 69.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.02 million shares valued at $18.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the NVDA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 46.52 million shares valued at $17.67 billion to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 43.6 million shares representing 7.09% and valued at over $16.57 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 25.64 million with a market value of $9.74 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 242 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 215 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUANG JEN HSUN, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HUANG JEN HSUN sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $489.84 per share for a total of $48.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 24 that Puri Ajay K (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) sold a total of 12,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 24 and was made at $405.60 per share for $5.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40034.0 shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 09, Puri Ajay K (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) disposed off 6,452 shares at an average price of $416.36 for $2.69 million. The insider now directly holds 49,388 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 12.08% up over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 46.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.39% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.