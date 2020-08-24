Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Track to Reach $41.50 in a Year

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is 3.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.71 and a high of $41.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $31.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.84% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -62.26% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.83, the stock is -1.24% and -2.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.2 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -1.56% off its SMA200. UBER registered -9.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.41.

The stock witnessed a -4.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.48%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 26900 employees, a market worth around $55.05B and $13.67B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.87% and -26.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.40%).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $3.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

885 institutions hold shares in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), with 94.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.36% while institutional investors hold 64.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.74B, and float is at 1.63B with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 61.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 222.23 million shares valued at $6.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.68% of the UBER Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 86.92 million shares valued at $2.7 billion to account for 4.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 80.79 million shares representing 4.61% and valued at over $2.51 billion, while Public Investment Fund holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 72.84 million with a market value of $2.26 billion.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West Tony. SEC filings show that West Tony sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $30.40 per share for a total of $60800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that West Tony sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $30.71 per share for $61420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, ECKERT ROBERT (Director) acquired 15,740 shares at an average price of $31.60 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 15,740 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).