Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL) is -60.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The VEL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is 35.11% and 33.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 24.88% at the moment leaves the stock -18.48% off its SMA200. VEL registered a loss of -62.49% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.81.

The stock witnessed a 39.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.30%, and is 28.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.63% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $84.79M and $173.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.69. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.26% and -64.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velocity Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $16.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year.

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL), with 154.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 80.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.09M, and float is at 12.82M with Short Float at 4.47%. Institutions hold 80.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 6.14 million shares valued at $24.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.59% of the VEL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Beach Point Capital Management LP with 1.89 million shares valued at $7.45 million to account for 9.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 1.7 million shares representing 8.46% and valued at over $6.71 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.10% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $6.42 million.

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Farrar Christopher D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Farrar Christopher D. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $4.10 per share for a total of $20500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Velocity Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Taylor Jeffrey T. (Executive VP, Capital Markets) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $4.18 per share for $5016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4823.0 shares of the VEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Pitstick John (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.84 for $76712.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL).