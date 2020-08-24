Which institution holds the most shares in TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is 17.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $18.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.92% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.19% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.27, the stock is 5.62% and 15.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 27.07% off its SMA200. TPH registered 30.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.81.

The stock witnessed a 7.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.75%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) has around 1386 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.19. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.19% and -1.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $732.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) Top Institutional Holders

354 institutions hold shares in TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.04% while institutional investors hold 118.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.29M, and float is at 127.66M with Short Float at 8.54%. Institutions hold 116.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.65 million shares valued at $244.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the TPH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.53 million shares valued at $184.0 million to account for 9.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 10.6 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $155.72 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 7.7 million with a market value of $113.05 million.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAUER DOUGLAS F., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 12,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $17.25 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that BAUER DOUGLAS F. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 113,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $17.25 per share for $1.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the TPH stock.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 26.36% up over the past 12 months. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is 46.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.8% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.12.