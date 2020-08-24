Who are the Institutional Holders in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is 17.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.39 and a high of $28.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMHC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.75% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -16.73% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.68, the stock is 6.41% and 17.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 27.20% off its SMA200. TMHC registered 8.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.80.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.41%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $5.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.58 and Fwd P/E is 7.58. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 301.88% and -9.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.90% in year-over-year returns.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Top Institutional Holders

357 institutions hold shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 104.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.63M, and float is at 125.13M with Short Float at 4.58%. Institutions hold 102.93% of the Float.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Terracciano Joseph, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Terracciano Joseph bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $14.15 per share for a total of $7075.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 847.0 shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Terracciano Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $14.11 per share for $7055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 347.0 shares of the TMHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Terracciano Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,259 shares at an average price of $26.48 for $86289.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 26.36% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 52.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.88% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.