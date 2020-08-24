Why Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) is 143.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $37.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The RCUS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.79% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.96% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.58, the stock is 8.70% and 2.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 34.96% off its SMA200. RCUS registered 261.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.37.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.30%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $15.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 286.48% and -34.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.20%).

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $48.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 272.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2,651.40% in year-over-year returns.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Top Institutional Holders

121 institutions hold shares in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), with 18.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.97% while institutional investors hold 74.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.56M, and float is at 43.03M with Short Float at 10.37%. Institutions hold 53.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.71 million shares valued at $66.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.17% of the RCUS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.64 million shares valued at $65.29 million to account for 4.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.19 million shares representing 3.38% and valued at over $54.26 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $51.58 million.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROSEN TERRY J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ROSEN TERRY J bought 32,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $23.38 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.23 million shares.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that ROSEN TERRY J (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 11,655 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $21.44 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.2 million shares of the RCUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Grossman William (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $19.72 for $3945.0. The insider now directly holds 600 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS).