Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Zuora Inc. (ZUO)?

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is -19.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $16.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.59, the stock is -1.23% and -5.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -8.23% off its SMA200. ZUO registered -18.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.59.

The stock witnessed a -2.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.90%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1249 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $285.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.63% and -30.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.10%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $73.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Zuora Inc. (ZUO), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 63.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.14M, and float is at 98.79M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 62.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.83 million shares valued at $112.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the ZUO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.97 million shares valued at $88.88 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Advisory Inc. which holds 4.68 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $59.73 million, while Hound Partners, LLC holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $36.64 million.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pileggi Jennifer, the company’s SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary. SEC filings show that Pileggi Jennifer sold 2,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $12.07 per share for a total of $30948.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20095.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Traube Robert J. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 2,288 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $12.08 per share for $27628.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Cromley Brent R. Jr. (SVP, Technology) disposed off 2,289 shares at an average price of $12.07 for $27639.0. The insider now directly holds 12,455 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).