Why Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) is the topic of conversation today

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is -34.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSUM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $120.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.38% off the consensus price target high of $128.29 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 99.29% higher than the price target low of $112.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is 10.12% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 24.17% at the moment leaves the stock -25.09% off its SMA200. GSUM registered -62.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7614 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7759.

The stock witnessed a -4.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.44%, and is 13.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.98% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) has around 929 employees, a market worth around $22.30M and $47.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 237.55% and -68.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-757.80%).

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gridsum Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $14.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.90% in year-over-year returns.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM), with 3.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.05% while institutional investors hold 32.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.89M, and float is at 25.44M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 29.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Moon Capital Management LP with over 2.36 million shares valued at $1.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the GSUM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.11 million shares valued at $0.78 million to account for 4.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Athos Capital Ltd which holds 0.88 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $0.62 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $0.55 million.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 13.61% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 31.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.22% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 65590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.