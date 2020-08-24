Why has Cerus Corporation (CERS) dropped 0.00% in last trading?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is 67.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.71 and a high of $7.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The CERS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.07, the stock is 0.23% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 34.03% off its SMA200. CERS registered 30.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.74.

The stock witnessed a 6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.43%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has around 254 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $100.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.89% and -6.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.50%).

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $28.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Cerus Corporation (CERS), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.12% while institutional investors hold 67.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.38M, and float is at 162.71M with Short Float at 6.08%. Institutions hold 66.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 21.76 million shares valued at $143.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.09% of the CERS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.72 million shares valued at $90.53 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 13.71 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $90.51 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 11.19 million with a market value of $73.85 million.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Carol, the company’s SVP Reg. & Quality. SEC filings show that Moore Carol sold 21,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Cerus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Green Kevin Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 68,585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $6.96 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Menard Chrystal (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 23,621 shares at an average price of $7.07 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 48,585 shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS).

Cerus Corporation (CERS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teligent Inc. (TLGT) that is trading -79.62% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.07% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.