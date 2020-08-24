Why Shares of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Are Going Crazy

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) is 135.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $36.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CYRX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.68% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.57% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.92% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.82, the stock is 17.34% and 22.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 13.71% at the moment leaves the stock 81.53% off its SMA200. CYRX registered 63.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.77.

The stock witnessed a 10.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.79%, and is 22.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $38.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.06% and 5.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cryoport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $10.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), with 509.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.31% while institutional investors hold 79.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.28M, and float is at 38.26M with Short Float at 22.15%. Institutions hold 78.39% of the Float.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greif Inc. (GEF) that is trading 16.23% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.91% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.11.