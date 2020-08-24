Why should you buy stock in Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI)?

Winifred Gerald
Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) is -44.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $6.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $12.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.41% off the consensus price target high of $12.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.41% higher than the price target low of $12.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -6.56% and -16.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -42.65% off its SMA200. BBI registered -85.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8986 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3022.

The stock witnessed a -11.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.19%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $22.90M and $3.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.88% and -87.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-291.40%).

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brickell Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2,417.00% in year-over-year returns.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI), with 3.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.31% while institutional investors hold 37.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.79M, and float is at 24.65M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 31.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 1.28 million shares valued at $1.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.61% of the BBI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. with 0.95 million shares valued at $0.95 million to account for 3.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.48 million shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $0.48 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.27% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $0.35 million.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 32 times.

