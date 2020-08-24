Will Medallia Inc. (MDLA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is 3.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.04 and a high of $38.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDLA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.19% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -19.04% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.14, the stock is 4.62% and 11.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 18.27% off its SMA200. MDLA registered -13.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.69.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.17%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) has around 1579 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $421.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 401.75. Profit margin for the company is -33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.37% and -17.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medallia Inc. (MDLA) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medallia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $110.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in Medallia Inc. (MDLA), with 25.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.87% while institutional investors hold 78.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.99M, and float is at 128.07M with Short Float at 9.42%. Institutions hold 64.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 44.41 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 31.47% of the MDLA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 9.04 million shares valued at $228.23 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 8.67 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $218.73 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 6.13% of the shares totaling 8.65 million with a market value of $218.32 million.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Medallia Inc. (MDLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stretch Leslie, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stretch Leslie sold 32,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $31.07 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

Medallia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Ottosson Mikael J (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $31.05 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92456.0 shares of the MDLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Ottosson Mikael J (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) disposed off 85,000 shares at an average price of $31.50 for $2.68 million. The insider now directly holds 92,456 shares of Medallia Inc. (MDLA).