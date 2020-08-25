A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), NantKwest Inc. (NK)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are 125.84% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.70% or $0.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +137.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.69% down YTD and 65.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.84% and -0.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 20, 2020, National Bank Financial recommended the BLDP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Bernstein had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on August 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $16.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.31. The forecasts give the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.11% or -9.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.17, up 10.20% from -$0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.11 for the next year.

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), on the other hand, is trading around $7.77 with a market cap of $931.84M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NantKwest Inc. (NK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $20.23 million. This represented a -2022700.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $196.16 million from $127.02 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $7.92 million while total current assets were at $115.29 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$29.12 million, significantly higher than the -$29.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$29.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at NantKwest Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 3,950,634 shares. Insider sales totaled 544,890 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 77.45M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.80% with a share float percentage of 36.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NantKwest Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.05 million shares worth more than $25.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.28 million and represent 1.61% of shares outstanding.