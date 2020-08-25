A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Lyft Inc. (LYFT), Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are -32.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.17% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +99.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.83% down YTD and -7.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.47% and -6.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, Northcoast recommended the LYFT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on July 22, 2020. 38 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LYFT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 38 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.66. The forecasts give the Lyft Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.09% or -61.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.00% in the current quarter to -$0.88, up from the -$1.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.72, down -30.20% from -$11.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.12 and -$0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 989,535 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,902,995. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 47,053 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes, a Director at the company, sold 559 shares worth $17245.0 at $30.85 per share on May 20. The Director had earlier sold another 122 LYFT shares valued at $3299.0 on Aug 20. The shares were sold at $27.04 per share. Makavy Ran I. (EVP and Chief Product Officer) sold 15,000 shares at $40.63 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $0.61 million while Roberts Brian Keith, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 22,500 shares on Feb 20 for $1.02 million with each share fetching $45.25.

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.45 with a market cap of $29.51M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADXS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$6.32 million. This represented a 2628.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $45.21 million from $51.35 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.42 million, significantly higher than the -$19.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Advaxis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 289.56k shares after the latest sales, with -1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.70% with a share float percentage of 48.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advaxis Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company.