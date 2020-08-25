A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), GameStop Corp. (GME)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares are -37.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.71% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +61.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.13% down YTD and 7.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.49% and -50.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), on the other hand, is trading around $4.87 with a market cap of $288.99M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.12 and spell out a less modest performance – a -18.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GameStop Corp. (GME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GME’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $391.0 million. This represented a 61.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.47 billion from $2.82 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$49.3 million, significantly higher than the -$665.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$55.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at GameStop Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 2,340,933 shares. Insider sales totaled 249,836 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.23M shares after the latest sales, with 46.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 54.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GameStop Corp. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company.