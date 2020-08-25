A focus on opportunistic stocks: OpGen Inc. (OPGN), Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are 130.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.85% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +101.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.11% down YTD and 27.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.65% and 19.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the OPGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 01, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OPGN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.90% in the current quarter to -$0.35, up from the -$3.95 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.48, up 87.80% from -$7.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.32 and -$0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,978 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,868,306. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Curetis N.V. in Liquidation, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 46,612 shares worth $0.1 million at $2.17 per share on Apr 23. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 19 OPGN shares valued at $42.0 on May 07. The shares were sold at $2.20 per share. Curetis N.V. in Liquidation (10% Owner) sold 42,375 shares at $2.24 per share on Apr 22 for a total of $94920.0 while Curetis N.V. in Liquidation, (10% Owner) sold 95,609 shares on Apr 21 for $0.22 million with each share fetching $2.30.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.33 with a market cap of $211.90M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.25 and spell out a less modest performance – a -3.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PRTY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -64.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $144.49 million. This represented a 43.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $254.69 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.06 billion from $3.13 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$48.78 million, significantly higher than the -$105.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$67.11 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Party City Holdco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 6,331,289 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.16M shares after the latest sales, with -542.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.50% with a share float percentage of 85.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.67 million shares worth more than $15.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 7.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.02 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.