A focus on opportunistic stocks: Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD), Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares are -93.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.26% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -96.20% down YTD and -40.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.21% and -47.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the PACD stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.25. The forecasts give the Pacific Drilling S.A. stock a price target range of $0.10 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.10. The two limits represent an downside potential of -150.0% or -150.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.70% in the current quarter to -$0.97, up from the -$1.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.05, down -16.10% from -$7.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.21 and -$0.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 186,355 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 57,463,311. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 56,308,181 in purchases and sales respectively.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.31 with a market cap of $105.09M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MARA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.08 million. This represented a -626.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $10.72 million from $5.67 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.09 million, significantly lower than the -$1.47 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Marathon Patent Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.40% with a share float percentage of 31.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Patent Group Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company.