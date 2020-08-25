A focus on opportunistic stocks: UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares are 59.72% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.90% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +179.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.39% down YTD and 65.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.00% and 6.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the TIGR stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.70. The forecasts give the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock a price target range of $6.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.37% or 15.37%.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU), on the other hand, is trading around $1.57 with a market cap of $358.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GAU’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.7 million. This represented a 122.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted -$12.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.86 million, significantly higher than the -$3.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.89 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.00% with a share float percentage of 222.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galiano Gold Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company.