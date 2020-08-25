A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) shares are 104.47% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.08% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +339.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.83% down YTD and 78.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.72% and 20.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the ASM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Noble Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on September 13, 2018.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, down -9.10% from $0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.15 for the next year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA), on the other hand, is trading around $38.69 with a market cap of $15.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NKLA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $86.68 million. This represented a -240672.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $36000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.33 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $925.04 million from $239.54 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$45.78 million, significantly higher than the -$49.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$52.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Nikola Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 154,127,849 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,400,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.50% with a share float percentage of 88.08M.