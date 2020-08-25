Analysts suggest Intel Corporation (INTC) could spike 50.86% in a year

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is -17.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.63 and a high of $69.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $49.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.86% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -17.0% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.14, the stock is 0.91% and -10.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.23 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -15.38% off its SMA200. INTC registered 5.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.35.

The stock witnessed a -18.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.84%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 110800 employees, a market worth around $209.12B and $78.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.48. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.63% and -29.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Intel Corporation (INTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intel Corporation (INTC) is a “Hold”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $18.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

3,256 institutions hold shares in Intel Corporation (INTC), with 1.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 69.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.25B, and float is at 4.25B with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 69.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 356.14 million shares valued at $21.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the INTC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 312.23 million shares valued at $18.68 billion to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 189.41 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $11.33 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 2.60% of the shares totaling 110.69 million with a market value of $6.62 billion.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 149 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shenoy Navin, the company’s EVP, GM – Data Platforms Group. SEC filings show that Shenoy Navin sold 244 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $48.68 per share for a total of $11878.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70058.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that Shenoy Navin (EVP, GM – Data Platforms Group) sold a total of 2,847 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $48.18 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70058.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES (CEO) acquired 8,021 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 293,594 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 195.86% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -3.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.37% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.