Analysts suggest Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) could spike 27.25% in a year

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 11.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $3.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -45.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is 3.37% and 5.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.98 million and changing 7.78% at the moment leaves the stock 24.28% off its SMA200. SWN registered 47.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7380 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4849.

The stock witnessed a 4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.90%, and is -13.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $2.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.85. Profit margin for the company is -95.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.53% and -25.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $590.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), with 3.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 119.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 541.08M, and float is at 537.89M with Short Float at 15.29%. Institutions hold 118.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 84.06 million shares valued at $215.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.50% of the SWN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 81.25 million shares valued at $208.0 million to account for 14.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 64.4 million shares representing 11.88% and valued at over $164.85 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 38.36 million with a market value of $98.21 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 24 times.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -25.71% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.98% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 67.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.51.