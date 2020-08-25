Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR), Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK)

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares are 18.36% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.37% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 15.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.85% and 22.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NMTR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.62. The forecasts give the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.6% or 87.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -85.70% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Constantino Michael T., a Director at the company, bought 34,108 shares worth $25581.0 at $0.75 per share on Aug 20. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 70,000 NMTR shares valued at $48300.0 on Aug 21. The shares were bought at $0.69 per share. Sirgo Mark A (Director) bought 100,000 shares at $0.56 per share on Aug 17 for a total of $56000.0 while Temperato John, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 35,000 shares on Aug 17 for $19831.0 with each share fetching $0.57.

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), on the other hand, is trading around $10.18 with a market cap of $159.82M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KIRK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $37.84 million. This represented a 51.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $77.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.53 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $425.96 million from $422.44 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$37.66 million, significantly lower than the -$19.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$40.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Kirkland’s Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 721,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,419 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.15M shares after the latest sales, with 168.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.40% with a share float percentage of 13.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland’s Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.12 million shares worth more than $3.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Osmium Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.94 million and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.