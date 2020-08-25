Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), Energous Corporation (WATT)

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares are 36.10% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.80% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +278.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.25% down YTD and 12.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.95% and -43.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 30, 2015, Macquarie recommended the CIDM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Speculative Buy on July 07, 2020.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -162.50% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 30,305,081 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 16,465,352. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 450,000 and 296,238 in purchases and sales respectively.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), on the other hand, is trading around $3.50 with a market cap of $154.88M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Energous Corporation (WATT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WATT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.33 million. This represented a -7204.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.32 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $26.27 million from $22.75 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.22 million, significantly higher than the -$14.42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Energous Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 576,073 shares. Insider sales totaled 120,257 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.95M shares after the latest sales, with 6.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.70% with a share float percentage of 38.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energous Corporation having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $3.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 0.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.