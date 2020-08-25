At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Vs. Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Updated Outlook

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares are 251.27% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.12% or -$0.41 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,475.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -4.45% down YTD and 346.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.66% and 133.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the HOME stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 31, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the HOME stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.10. The forecasts give the At Home Group Inc. stock a price target range of $19.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 3.03% or -71.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -45.20% in the current quarter to $1.31, up from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.44, up 11.30% from $0.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,409,951 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,654. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 137,692 and 8,695 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOSIN CLIFFORD, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 430,098 shares worth $1.25 million at $2.90 per share on Mar 16. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 518,007 HOME shares valued at $1.22 million on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $2.35 per share. SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought 670,310 shares at $3.17 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $2.12 million while SOSIN CLIFFORD, (10% Owner) bought 200,000 shares on Oct 02 for $1.83 million with each share fetching $9.16.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW), on the other hand, is trading around $2.66 with a market cap of $1.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GNW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46.0 million. This represented a 97.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.3 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Genworth Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 998,835 shares. Insider sales totaled 436,517 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.71M shares after the latest sales, with 21.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 499.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genworth Financial Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 58.19 million shares worth more than $134.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 46.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.46 million and represent 7.90% of shares outstanding.