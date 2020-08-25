BP PLC (BP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) is -43.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.51 and a high of $40.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The BP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $21.91, the stock is -4.42% and -5.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.27 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -24.62% off its SMA200. BP registered -41.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.04.

The stock witnessed a -7.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.61%, and is -6.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

BP PLC (BP) has around 70100 employees, a market worth around $73.47B and $230.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.26. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.26% and -45.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

BP PLC (BP) Analyst Forecasts

BP PLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $56.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.20% in year-over-year returns.

BP PLC (BP) Top Institutional Holders

1,197 institutions hold shares in BP PLC (BP), with 808.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 10.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.37B, and float is at 3.35B with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 10.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 29.02 million shares valued at $676.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.86% of the BP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 17.95 million shares valued at $418.48 million to account for 0.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 16.41 million shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $382.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 14.0 million with a market value of $326.47 million.

BP PLC (BP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -37.13% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -41.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.29% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.