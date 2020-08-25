Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Vs. Phunware Inc. (PHUN): Which Is Riskier?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares are -86.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.82% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +82.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -86.10% down YTD and -8.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.24% and -47.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 14, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CPE stock is a Underperform, while earlier, MKM Partners had Initiated the stock as a Buy on May 28, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the CPE stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.92. The forecasts give the Callon Petroleum Company stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.93% or -73.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 121.30% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $1.9 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.35, up 41.10% from $7.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,255,090 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 122,413. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 83,363 and 43,816 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON S P IV, a Director at the company, sold 12,000 shares worth $24000.0 at $2.00 per share on Jun 08. The Director had earlier bought another 2,750 CPE shares valued at $29948.0 on Aug 10. The shares were bought at $10.89 per share. Conaway Gregory F (Vice President & CAO) bought 100,000 shares at $0.48 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $48000.0 while WEBSTER STEVEN A, (Director) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 12 for $51610.0 with each share fetching $0.52.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.05 with a market cap of $53.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PHUN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -99.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.18 million. This represented a -134.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.22 million from $28.84 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.75 million, significantly higher than the -$5.87 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Phunware Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.94M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.50% with a share float percentage of 38.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phunware Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCTC Holdings, LLC with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $0.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, TCTC Holdings, LLC held 1.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 0.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.