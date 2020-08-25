CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Vs. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Those Ticking Clocks

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares are 571.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.62% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,298.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.56% down YTD and 151.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.72% and 24.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 13, 2018, Barrington Research recommended the PRTS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PRTS stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.00. The forecasts give the CarParts.com Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.3% or 9.13%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, up 33.20% from -$0.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,695,140 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,879,262. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,453,535 and 1,855,883 in purchases and sales respectively.

Liu Nanxi, a Director at the company, bought 730 shares worth $10987.0 at $15.05 per share on Aug 20. The Director had earlier bought another 5,150 PRTS shares valued at $74624.0 on Aug 21. The shares were bought at $14.49 per share. Gomez Alfredo (VP, General Counsel) bought 3,000 shares at $14.84 per share on Aug 19 for a total of $44520.0 while Liu Nanxi, (Director) bought 320 shares on Aug 19 for $4704.0 with each share fetching $14.70.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $20.58M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHEK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$2.89 million. This represented a 197.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.88 million from $10.6 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $7.66 million while total current assets were at $16.9 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.37 million, significantly lower than the -$6.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.51 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.90% with a share float percentage of 42.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Check-Cap Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company.