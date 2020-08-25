CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) turns bullish with gain of 0.01 points

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) is -81.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -3.15% and -17.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.47 million and changing 4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -64.91% off its SMA200. CBL registered -76.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2189 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3174.

The stock witnessed a 2.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.63%, and is -9.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.46% over the week and 16.62% over the month.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) has around 493 employees, a market worth around $39.50M and $669.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.54% and -88.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Analyst Forecasts

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $152.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.00% in year-over-year returns.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL), with 33.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.71% while institutional investors hold 78.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.96M, and float is at 157.96M with Short Float at 10.58%. Institutions hold 64.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with over 13.72 million shares valued at $3.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.07% of the CBL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.46 million shares valued at $2.03 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 7.0 million shares representing 3.61% and valued at over $1.91 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 5.28 million with a market value of $1.44 million.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D sold 31,818 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $6421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D (CEO) sold a total of 310,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $0.20 per share for $61380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.75 million shares of the CBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, LEBOVITZ MICHAEL I (President) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.20 for $30165.0. The insider now directly holds 704,351 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) that is trading 2.64% up over the past 12 months. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is 17.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.52% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.