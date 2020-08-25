Check out this: Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is on the verge of a huge rally

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -87.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -35.87% and -52.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.71 million and changing -11.66% at the moment leaves the stock -75.11% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -95.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6507 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8052.

The stock witnessed a -44.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.93%, and is -13.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.29% over the week and 13.69% over the month.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has around 868 employees, a market worth around $71.55M and $67.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -7.05% and -96.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Sundial Growers Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $17.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -275.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), with 41.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.25% while institutional investors hold 21.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.61M, and float is at 94.10M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 14.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.29 million shares valued at $5.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.87% of the SNDL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP with 1.11 million shares valued at $0.88 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.27 million.