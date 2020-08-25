CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is -46.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -46.64% and -39.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.57 million and changing -20.00% at the moment leaves the stock -35.20% off its SMA200. CHFS registered -82.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4771.

The stock witnessed a -29.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.47%, and is -11.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 14.14% over the month.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $35.80M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.67% and -87.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-905.70%).

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Analyst Forecasts

CHF Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $1.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.90% this year.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), with 14.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 4.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.10M, and float is at 40.05M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.