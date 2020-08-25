Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.36% Upside

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is -4.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.70 and a high of $47.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $43.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.36% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.80, the stock is 1.34% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.25 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 6.08% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -1.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.82.

The stock witnessed a 1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.18%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $197.66B and $105.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.55. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.15% and -8.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $24.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

2,593 institutions hold shares in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), with 31.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 85.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.57B, and float is at 4.52B with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 85.05% of the Float.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHELL JEFF, the company’s CEO – NBCUniversal. SEC filings show that SHELL JEFF sold 99,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $42.91 per share for a total of $4.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Murdock Daniel C. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $38.60 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3205.0 shares of the CMCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, BONOVITZ SHELDON M (Director) disposed off 15,660 shares at an average price of $36.47 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 24,046 shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -4.84% down over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -6.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.87% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 79.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.59.