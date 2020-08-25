Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Vs. India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC): Updated Outlook

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) shares are 125.74% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.42% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +254.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.81% down YTD and 77.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.13% and 48.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2012, Global Hunter Securities recommended the LODE stock is a Speculative Buy, while earlier, Singular Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on April 23, 2014. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.17. The forecasts give the Comstock Mining Inc. stock a price target range of $4.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.0% or 74.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 315,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 315,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC), on the other hand, is trading around $1.33 with a market cap of $57.41M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IGC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.52 million. This represented a -330.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.58 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $28.3 million from $28.98 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.1 million while total current assets were at $16.0 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.99 million, significantly lower than the -$2.87 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at India Globalization Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 1,265,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.09M shares after the latest sales, with 37.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.00% with a share float percentage of 33.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with India Globalization Capital Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.