Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DAL Stock Is Going Next

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is -53.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $62.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.53% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.6% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -41.9% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.80, the stock is 9.84% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.99 million and changing 9.28% at the moment leaves the stock -24.09% off its SMA200. DAL registered -52.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.91.

The stock witnessed a 1.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.19%, and is -5.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 91224 employees, a market worth around $17.62B and $34.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.21. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.19% and -52.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.05 with sales reaching $3.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -75.30% in year-over-year returns.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

1,408 institutions hold shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), with 2.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 85.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 635.00M, and float is at 632.73M with Short Float at 4.29%. Institutions hold 85.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.7 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the DAL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.61 million shares valued at $970.87 million to account for 5.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 23.76 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $666.37 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 19.6 million with a market value of $549.79 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sear Steven M, the company’s Pres. Int’l & EVP Global Sales. SEC filings show that Sear Steven M sold 14,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $28.98 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83938.0 shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Jacobson Paul A (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $29.00 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Taylor David S (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $21.95 for $65850.0. The insider now directly holds 10,960 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is trading -40.68% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -48.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.03% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.