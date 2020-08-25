Dissecting Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is -11.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.40 and a high of $50.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $42.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $42.18, the stock is -7.28% and -8.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.71 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -5.57% off its SMA200. CSCO registered -12.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.71.

The stock witnessed a -10.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.90%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 75900 employees, a market worth around $178.65B and $49.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.03 and Fwd P/E is 12.68. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.18% and -16.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $11.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

3,239 institutions hold shares in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 74.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.23B, and float is at 4.22B with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 73.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 339.2 million shares valued at $15.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the CSCO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 317.7 million shares valued at $14.82 billion to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 187.23 million shares representing 4.43% and valued at over $8.73 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 102.19 million with a market value of $4.77 billion.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Charles, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Robbins Charles sold 7,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $42.10 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that CHANDLER MARK D (EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl) sold a total of 2,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $42.12 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Martinez Maria (EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $42.09 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 182,300 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading -15.00% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -8.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.2% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.