Dissecting XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) is 34.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $8.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The XSPA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.04% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.04% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.22, the stock is -9.96% and -16.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.13 million and changing 18.38% at the moment leaves the stock 28.81% off its SMA200. XSPA registered -28.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4846 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.1406.

The stock witnessed a -24.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.03%, and is -11.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 10.00% over the month.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $153.30M and $44.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2046.67% and -63.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4327.50%).

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,138.60% in year-over-year returns.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 3.70% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 3.64% of the Float.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYER ANDREW R, the company’s Former director and 10% owner. SEC filings show that HEYER ANDREW R sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.76 million shares.

XpresSpa Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that HEYER ANDREW R (Former director and 10% owner) sold a total of 112,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $0.39 per share for $43688.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5750.0 shares of the XSPA stock.