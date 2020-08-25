Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) shares are 87.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.36% or $0.69 higher in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.84% and 30.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the DADA stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.77. The forecasts give the Dada Nexus Limited stock a price target range of $226.19 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $137.83. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.76% or 78.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), on the other hand, is trading around $2.85 with a market cap of $121.64M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AQB’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.51 million. This represented a -83500.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $38.49 million from $41.41 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.97 million, significantly lower than the -$5.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 8,137,715 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.8M shares after the latest sales, with -243.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.80% with a share float percentage of 17.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AquaBounty Technologies Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 14.25 million shares worth more than $45.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Third Security, LLC held 44.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Archon Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 million and represent 4.18% of shares outstanding.