Exploring Strategic Opportunities: 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN), Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares are 44.22% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.76% or -$0.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +121.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.98% down YTD and 49.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.86% and 7.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the QFIN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, CLSA had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 16, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the QFIN stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.67. The forecasts give the 360 Finance Inc. stock a price target range of $154.96 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $88.77. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.91% or 84.13%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.57, up 26.60% from $3.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.7 for the next year.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT), on the other hand, is trading around $18.36 with a market cap of $3.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $16.28 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Rackspace Technology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 142,857 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,125 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 197.99M.