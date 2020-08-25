Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -46.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.08% higher than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is 109.68% and 83.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 83.6 million and changing 13.01% at the moment leaves the stock -4.13% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -55.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0576.

The stock witnessed a 109.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.24%, and is 121.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.97% over the week and 15.88% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $97.99M and $17.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 202.17% and -61.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $690k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -74.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -88.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Gevo Inc. (GEVO), with 6.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.41% while institutional investors hold 10.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.84M, and float is at 45.42M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 9.65% of the Float.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 21 times.