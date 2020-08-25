GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) And Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Saying Scary Stuff?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) shares are 15.00% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.66% or -$0.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.64% and -4.59% over the month.

On July 15, 2020, CIBC recommended the GFL stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 19, 2020.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS), on the other hand, is trading around $11.34 with a market cap of $372.19M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -13.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nautilus Inc. (NLS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

NLS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $55.29 million. This represented a 51.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $114.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $204.97 million from $204.37 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $46.54 million, significantly higher than the -$37.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $41.88 million.

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Nautilus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 316,161 shares. Insider sales totaled 345,537 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 641.89k shares after the latest sales, with 11.80% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 29.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nautilus Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company.