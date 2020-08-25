Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) is -16.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The HJLI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is 17.44% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.44 million and changing -14.17% at the moment leaves the stock -12.04% off its SMA200. HJLI registered -55.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3587 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4164.

The stock witnessed a 30.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.63%, and is 45.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.97% over the week and 16.12% over the month.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $10.81M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.12% and -63.43% from its 52-week high.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Analyst Forecasts

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI), with 8.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.44% while institutional investors hold 1.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.46M, and float is at 18.19M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 1.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $0.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.70% of the HJLI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 52695.0 shares valued at $20335.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC which holds 40000.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $15436.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 19220.0 with a market value of $7416.0.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biodyne Holding, S.A., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Biodyne Holding, S.A. sold 5,583 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $1731.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.36 million shares.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Biodyne Holding, S.A. (10% Owner) sold a total of 220,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $0.33 per share for $72600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.36 million shares of the HJLI stock.