Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL), MOGU Inc. (MOGU)

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares are 5.61% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.93% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +148.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.47% down YTD and 11.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.39% and 7.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.65. The forecasts give the China Ceramics Co. Ltd. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 98.84% or 98.84%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU), on the other hand, is trading around $2.50 with a market cap of $296.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MOGU Inc. (MOGU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MOGU’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $25.34 million. This represented a -65.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.27 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $344.7 million from $384.59 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $33.61 million while total current assets were at $185.09 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$45.51 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.10% with a share float percentage of 88.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MOGU Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.45 million shares worth more than $18.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 8.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.03 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.