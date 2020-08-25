Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN), AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares are 105.10% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.29% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +152.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.77% down YTD and 25.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.86% and 60.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,116,124 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The President & Gen. Counsel had earlier bought another 120,000 ZN shares valued at $1200.0 on Jul 30. The shares were bought at $0.01 per share.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.12 with a market cap of $82.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AIM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.38 million. This represented a -8350.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $40000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $50.12 million from $42.41 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.09 million while total current assets were at $35.16 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.53 million, significantly lower than the -$4.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at AIM ImmunoTech Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 10,730 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 793.01k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.70% with a share float percentage of 39.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIM ImmunoTech Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $1.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 0.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.