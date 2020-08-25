Heat Check: electroCore Inc. (ECOR) Vs. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are 16.98% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.54% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +484.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.33% down YTD and 98.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.06% and 10.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the ECOR stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 14, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ECOR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 38.10% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.65, up 49.00% from -$1.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,306,740 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,156,494. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Moody Trevor J, a Director at the company, bought 116,647 shares worth $99150.0 at $0.85 per share on Apr 14. The Director had earlier bought another 176,470 ECOR shares valued at $0.15 million on Apr 14. The shares were bought at $0.85 per share. TULLIS JAMES L L (Director) bought 1,764,705 shares at $0.85 per share on Apr 14 for a total of $1.5 million while TULLIS JAMES L L, (Director) bought 4,984 shares on Nov 22 for $7127.0 with each share fetching $1.43.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV), on the other hand, is trading around $6.07 with a market cap of $149.13M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BGFV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $56.58 million. This represented a 75.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $227.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.52 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $660.46 million from $725.1 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $58.23 million, significantly higher than the $5.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $54.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 178,939 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,064 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.65M shares after the latest sales, with 11.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.40% with a share float percentage of 18.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $2.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, GMT Capital Corp held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 1.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 million and represent 5.62% of shares outstanding.