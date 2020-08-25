Heat Check: WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Vs. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX: WYY) shares are 38.94% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.35% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +80.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.45% down YTD and -10.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.77% and -16.20% over the month.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.01, up 76.00% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,422,803 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,284,477. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 995,693 and 1,471,186 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 520,253 shares worth $0.28 million at $0.54 per share on May 27. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 369,747 WYY shares valued at $0.21 million on May 28. The shares were sold at $0.57 per share. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold 1,061,441 shares at $0.57 per share on May 26 for a total of $0.6 million while Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., (10% Owner) sold 631,438 shares on May 21 for $0.37 million with each share fetching $0.59.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), on the other hand, is trading around $8.45 with a market cap of $564.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FLDM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -48.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $29.78 million. This represented a -14.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $26.06 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $282.35 million from $290.22 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.43 million while total current assets were at $78.45 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.08 million, significantly higher than the -$25.14 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.76 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Fluidigm Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 219,816 shares. Insider sales totaled 28,505 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 883.61k shares after the latest sales, with 55.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 70.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluidigm Corporation having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $24.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.86 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.