Here are the top Institutional holders of Macy’s Inc. (M) shares

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -63.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $18.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $6.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -120.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is 0.83% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.98 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -36.26% off its SMA200. M registered -59.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.70.

The stock witnessed a -6.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.15%, and is -12.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 123000 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $22.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.57. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.91% and -64.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.77 with sales reaching $3.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.30% in year-over-year returns.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

716 institutions hold shares in Macy’s Inc. (M), with 359.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 97.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.60M, and float is at 307.84M with Short Float at 43.87%. Institutions hold 97.71% of the Float.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Felicia, the company’s SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk. SEC filings show that Williams Felicia sold 202 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $6.20 per share for a total of $1252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1927.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Harper John T. (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 6,123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $5.47 per share for $33510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22871.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Williams Felicia (SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk) disposed off 422 shares at an average price of $4.92 for $2075.0. The insider now directly holds 1,458 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -54.73% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -5.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.45% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 158.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.85.