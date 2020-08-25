Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is -61.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $14.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.45, the stock is -5.12% and -6.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.9 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -32.12% off its SMA200. MRO registered -57.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.98.

The stock witnessed a -8.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.53%, and is -12.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $4.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.46% and -62.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $730.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.70% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

854 institutions hold shares in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 88.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 790.00M, and float is at 787.19M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 87.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.12 million shares valued at $539.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.16% of the MRO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 58.79 million shares valued at $359.78 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 58.32 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $356.95 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 49.43 million with a market value of $302.54 million.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WAGNER PATRICK. SEC filings show that WAGNER PATRICK bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $3.31 per share for a total of $49658.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 28,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $3.62 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 28,000 shares at an average price of $3.38 for $94581.0. The insider now directly holds 1,108,630 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -25.71% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.01% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 53.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.